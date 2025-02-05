Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 5

The men's college basketball slate on Wednesday features five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 4 Tennessee taking on No. 15 Missouri at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each game.

Here are the betting odds to analyze ahead of Wednesday in college basketball.

Michigan vs. Oregon

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

Oregon Ducks at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (78.01% win probability)

Michigan (78.01% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-8.5)

Michigan (-8.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: BTN

Syracuse vs. Duke

Matchup: No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Syracuse Orange

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Syracuse Orange Projected Winner: Duke (88.46% win probability)

Duke (88.46% win probability) Spread: Duke (-17.5)

Duke (-17.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 6

February 6 TV Channel: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Missouri

Matchup: No. 15 Missouri Tigers at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 15 Missouri Tigers at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner: Tennessee (74.88% win probability)

Tennessee (74.88% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-8.5)

Tennessee (-8.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 6

February 6 TV Channel: SEC Network

Memphis vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 17 Memphis Tigers

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 17 Memphis Tigers Projected Winner: Memphis (95.47% win probability)

Memphis (95.47% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-18.5)

Memphis (-18.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 6

February 6 TV Channel: ESPN+

Rutgers vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Projected Winner: Illinois (65.13% win probability)

Illinois (65.13% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-8.5)

Illinois (-8.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: February 6

February 6 TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

