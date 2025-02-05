FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 5

The men's college basketball slate on Wednesday features five games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 4 Tennessee taking on No. 15 Missouri at 7 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Keep reading for picks and predictions for each game.

Here are the betting odds to analyze ahead of Wednesday in college basketball.

Michigan vs. Oregon

  • Matchup: Oregon Ducks at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
  • Projected Winner: Michigan (78.01% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan (-8.5)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 5
  • TV Channel: BTN

Syracuse vs. Duke

  • Matchup: No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Syracuse Orange
  • Projected Winner: Duke (88.46% win probability)
  • Spread: Duke (-17.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 6
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Missouri

  • Matchup: No. 15 Missouri Tigers at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Winner: Tennessee (74.88% win probability)
  • Spread: Tennessee (-8.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 6
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Memphis vs. Tulsa

  • Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 17 Memphis Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Memphis (95.47% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-18.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 6
  • TV Channel: ESPN+

Rutgers vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Projected Winner: Illinois (65.13% win probability)
  • Spread: Illinois (-8.5)
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 6
  • TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

