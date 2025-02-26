Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 26
The men's college basketball schedule on Wednesday features nine games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 16 Maryland taking on No. 8 Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each game.
There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.
Maryland vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at No. 16 Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Winner: Maryland (63.15% win probability)
- Spread: Maryland (-3.5)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 26
- TV Channel: BTN
Bet on Maryland vs. Michigan State with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Clemson vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 13 Clemson Tigers
- Projected Winner: Clemson (85.45% win probability)
- Spread: Clemson (-14.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Bet on Clemson vs. Notre Dame with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner: Texas A&M (81.96% win probability)
- Spread: Texas A&M (-7.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Bet on Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Auburn vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner: Auburn (79.04% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-12.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Auburn vs. Ole Miss with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis vs. Rice
- Matchup: Rice Owls at No. 18 Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner: Memphis (83.21% win probability)
- Spread: Memphis (-13.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Bet on Memphis vs. Rice with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Winner: Oklahoma (53.14% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-3.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Bet on Oklahoma vs. Kentucky with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Butler vs. St. John's
- Matchup: No. 7 St. John's Red Storm at Butler Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: St. John's (67.21% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-7.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Bet on Butler vs. St. John's with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Arizona vs. Utah
- Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 22 Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (87.98% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-14.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Bet on Arizona vs. Utah with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Arizona State vs. BYU
- Matchup: No. 25 BYU Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Winner: BYU (57.00% win probability)
- Spread: BYU (-4.5)
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 27
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Bet on Arizona State vs. BYU with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!