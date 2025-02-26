Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 26

The men's college basketball schedule on Wednesday features nine games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with No. 16 Maryland taking on No. 8 Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's more anticipated matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each game.

There is college basketball action today, and we've got you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Maryland vs. Michigan State

Matchup: No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at No. 16 Maryland Terrapins

No. 8 Michigan State Spartans at No. 16 Maryland Terrapins Projected Winner: Maryland (63.15% win probability)

Maryland (63.15% win probability) Spread: Maryland (-3.5)

Maryland (-3.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: February 26

February 26 TV Channel: BTN

Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 13 Clemson Tigers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 13 Clemson Tigers Projected Winner: Clemson (85.45% win probability)

Clemson (85.45% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-14.5)

Clemson (-14.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 27

February 27 TV Channel: ACC Network

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner: Texas A&M (81.96% win probability)

Texas A&M (81.96% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-7.5)

Texas A&M (-7.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 27

February 27 TV Channel: SEC Network

Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (79.04% win probability)

Auburn (79.04% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-12.5)

Auburn (-12.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 27

February 27 TV Channel: ESPN2

Memphis vs. Rice

Matchup: Rice Owls at No. 18 Memphis Tigers

Rice Owls at No. 18 Memphis Tigers Projected Winner: Memphis (83.21% win probability)

Memphis (83.21% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-13.5)

Memphis (-13.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 27

February 27 TV Channel: ESPN+

Oklahoma vs. Kentucky

Matchup: No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Winner: Oklahoma (53.14% win probability)

Oklahoma (53.14% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-3.5)

Kentucky (-3.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 27

February 27 TV Channel: SEC Network

Butler vs. St. John's

Matchup: No. 7 St. John's Red Storm at Butler Bulldogs

No. 7 St. John's Red Storm at Butler Bulldogs Projected Winner: St. John's (67.21% win probability)

St. John's (67.21% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-7.5)

St. John's (-7.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 27

February 27 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Arizona vs. Utah

Matchup: Utah Utes at No. 22 Arizona Wildcats

Utah Utes at No. 22 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (87.98% win probability)

Arizona (87.98% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-14.5)

Arizona (-14.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 27

February 27 TV Channel: ESPN+

Arizona State vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 25 BYU Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 25 BYU Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Winner: BYU (57.00% win probability)

BYU (57.00% win probability) Spread: BYU (-4.5)

BYU (-4.5) Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Date: February 27

February 27 TV Channel: ESPN+

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

