NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Monday, there is one game on the slate involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a game between No. 15 Baylor and Abilene Christian at 8:00 PM ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.

Prior to today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth look at the odds.

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian

  • Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 15 Baylor Bears
  • Projected Winner: Baylor (96.60% win probability)
  • Spread: Baylor (-21.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 10
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

