Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 9

On Monday, there is one game on the slate involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a game between No. 15 Baylor and Abilene Christian at 8:00 PM ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.

Prior to today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth look at the odds.

Baylor vs. Abilene Christian

Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 15 Baylor Bears

Abilene Christian Wildcats at No. 15 Baylor Bears Projected Winner: Baylor (96.60% win probability)

Baylor (96.60% win probability) Spread: Baylor (-21.5)

Baylor (-21.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 10

December 10 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bet on Baylor vs. Abilene Christian with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!