Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 18

On Thursday, there is one game on the slate involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a game between No. 25 Georgia and Western Carolina at 7 p.m. ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest in the article below.

To gain an edge prior to today's college basketball, check out our odds breakdown below.

Georgia vs. Western Carolina

Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 25 Georgia Bulldogs

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 25 Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner: Georgia (99.29% win probability)

Georgia (99.29% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-34.5)

Georgia (-34.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on Georgia vs. Western Carolina with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!