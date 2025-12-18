Georgia vs Western Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

The Georgia Bulldogs (9-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-6) on December 18, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs. Western Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. Western Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgia win (99.3%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Georgia-Western Carolina spread (Georgia -34.5) or total (166.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Georgia vs. Western Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Western Carolina has won just one game against the spread this year.

Georgia covers the spread when it is a 34.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Western Carolina covers as an underdog of 34.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Bulldogs owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (12-6-0) than they did on the road (4-6-0) last season.

The Catamounts have performed better against the spread at home (1-1-0) than away (0-6-0) this year.

Georgia vs. Western Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Georgia was 136th in the country offensively (75.3 points scored per game) and 107th defensively (69.9 points allowed).

Last year, Georgia was 135th in college basketball in rebounds (32.8 per game) and 53rd in rebounds allowed (29.0).

Last season Georgia was ranked 260th in college basketball in assists with 12.5 per game.

Georgia committed 12.4 turnovers per game last season and forced 11.7 per game, ranking 297th and 140th, respectively, in the country.

Western Carolina's defensive performance was 20th-worst in the nation last year with 79.0 points allowed per contest, but offensively it played better, scoring 69.7 points per game (290th-ranked in college basketball).

Western Carolina ranked 14th-worst in college basketball with 34.8 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 35.2 boards per game (28th-ranked in college basketball).

Western Carolina ranked 286th in the nation with 12.1 assists per game.

Western Carolina fell short in the turnover area last season, ranking 19th-worst in college basketball with 13.4 turnovers per game. It ranked 322nd with 9.7 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!