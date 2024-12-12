FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - December 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

There is one game on Thursday's calendar that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as Iowa is clashing with No. 3 Iowa State, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET. In the article below, we provide our pick and prediction for this matchup.

Looking for an edge in college basketball? We analyze the betting odds for each of the important matchups below.

Iowa vs. Iowa State

  • Matchup: No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Projected Winner: Iowa State (60.55% win probability)
  • Spread: Iowa State (-6.5)
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: December 13
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

