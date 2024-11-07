Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 7
On Thursday, there is one game on the slate involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a game between No. 21 Florida and Jacksonville at 8:00 PM ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.
To pick up an edge before today's college basketball, see our betting preview below.
Florida vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins at No. 21 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (97.59% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-22.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
