NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 7

On Thursday, there is one game on the slate involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a game between No. 21 Florida and Jacksonville at 8:00 PM ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.

To pick up an edge before today's college basketball, see our betting preview below.

Florida vs. Jacksonville

  • Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins at No. 21 Florida Gators
  • Projected Winner: Florida (97.59% win probability)
  • Spread: Florida (-22.5)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 8
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on Florida vs. Jacksonville with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

