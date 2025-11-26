FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 26

With four games on Wednesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 6 Louisville and NJIT at 9 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to come out on top? Review our picks and predictions below.

Searching for an edge in college basketball? We analyze the betting odds for all the big matchups below.

Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky

Texas Tech vs. New Orleans

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech

  • Matchup: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats
  • Projected Winner: Kentucky (97.49% win probability)
  • Spread: Kentucky (-37.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 27
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Louisville vs. NJIT

  • Matchup: NJIT Highlanders at No. 6 Louisville Cardinals
  • Projected Winner: Louisville (99.48% win probability)
  • Spread: Louisville (-42.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: November 27
  • TV Channel: ACC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

