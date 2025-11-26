Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 26

With four games on Wednesday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the game between No. 6 Louisville and NJIT at 9 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Which teams do we project to come out on top? Review our picks and predictions below.

Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (84.46% win probability)

Vanderbilt (84.46% win probability) Spread: Vanderbilt (-17.5)

Vanderbilt (-17.5) Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: ESPN

Texas Tech vs. New Orleans

Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at No. 20 Texas Tech Red Raiders

New Orleans Privateers at No. 20 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (98.20% win probability)

Texas Tech (98.20% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-25.5)

Texas Tech (-25.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: November 26

November 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech

Matchup: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (97.49% win probability)

Kentucky (97.49% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-37.5)

Kentucky (-37.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: SEC Network

Louisville vs. NJIT

Matchup: NJIT Highlanders at No. 6 Louisville Cardinals

NJIT Highlanders at No. 6 Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Louisville (99.48% win probability)

Louisville (99.48% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-42.5)

Louisville (-42.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: November 27

November 27 TV Channel: ACC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

