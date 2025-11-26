C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is looking at a matchup versus the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league (245.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Houston Texans play the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Stroud's next game against the Colts, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Stroud this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

C.J. Stroud Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Passing Yards: 228.34

228.34 Projected Passing TDs: 1.29

1.29 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.87

11.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 121.1 fantasy points in 2025 (15.1 per game), Stroud is the 26th-ranked player at the QB position and 47th among all players.

In his last three games, Stroud has compiled 39.8 fantasy points (13.3 per game), connecting on 59-of-98 passes for 626 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 67 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Stroud has completed 104-of-153 throws for 1,103 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 87.0 total fantasy points (17.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 108 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

The highlight of Stroud's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 performance versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game where he came through with 244 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero picks (for 28.8 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 30 rushing yards on one attempt (30.0 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy perspective, C.J. Stroud let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 9, when he managed only 4.4 fantasy points -- 6-of-10 (60%), 79 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed four players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Colts have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Indianapolis this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has given up more than 100 yards receiving to five players this season.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on C.J. Stroud? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.