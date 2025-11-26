NHL
Stars vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26
The Dallas Stars versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
- Dallas Stars (14-5-4) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-5-6)
- Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-144)
|Kraken (+120)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (58.8%)
Stars vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +172.
Stars vs Kraken Over/Under
- Stars versus Kraken, on Nov. 26, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -132 and the under +108.
Stars vs Kraken Moneyline
- Dallas is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +120 underdog at home.