Vanderbilt vs Western Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

A pair of hot teams square off when the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-0) on November 26, 2025. The Commodores will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Hilltoppers, who have won four straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

Before you wager on Wednesday's Vanderbilt-Western Kentucky spread (Vanderbilt -18.5) or total (167.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Western Kentucky compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record last season.

As an 18.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Western Kentucky was 1-1 against the spread compared to the 5-2 ATS record Vanderbilt posted as an 18.5-point favorite.

Against the spread last season, the Commodores performed better at home, covering 11 times in 17 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Hilltoppers performed better against the spread on the road (7-6-0) than at home (8-8-0) last year.

Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt won 14 of the 17 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (82.4%).

The Commodores won all six games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -4000 or shorter.

Western Kentucky was an underdog 12 times last season and won three, or 25%, of those games.

The Hilltoppers played as an underdog of +1400 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Vanderbilt a 97.6% chance to win.

Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Vanderbilt was 55th in the country offensively (78.9 points scored per game) and 249th defensively (74.3 points conceded).

Last season, Vanderbilt was 221st in college basketball in rebounds (31.2 per game) and 226th in rebounds allowed (31.9).

Vanderbilt was 158th in the nation in assists (13.8 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Vanderbilt was 40th in the nation in committing them (9.6 per game) last season. It was 40th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

Western Kentucky was 143rd in the nation last season with 74.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 263rd with 74.8 points allowed per contest.

Western Kentucky ranked 96th in college basketball with 33.3 boards per game, but it allowed 37.5 rebounds per game, which ranked -4-worst in college basketball.

Last season Western Kentucky ranked 295th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.9 per game.

Western Kentucky was 120th in the nation with 10.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 121st with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!