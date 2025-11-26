Kentucky vs Tennessee Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-3) face the Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) at Rupp Arena on November 26, 2025.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (97.5%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Kentucky (-37.5) versus Tennessee Tech on Wednesday. The total has been set at 156.5 points for this game.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

Tennessee Tech is 3-1-0 ATS this year.

When playing at home last season, the Wildcats had a better record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-6-0).

Last season, the Golden Eagles were 6-6-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they were 8-7-0 ATS (.533).

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky averages 87.5 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 64.7 per contest (39th in college basketball). It has a +137 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 22.8 points per game.

Kentucky's leading scorer, Denzel Aberdeen, ranks 471st in the country averaging 13.7 points per game.

Tennessee Tech is outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game, with a +67 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.0 points per game (148th in college basketball) and allows 69.8 per contest (112th in college basketball).

Tennessee Tech's leading scorer, Mekhi Cameron, ranks 414th in the country, putting up 14.2 points per game.

The Wildcats pull down 41.5 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 29.7 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 11.8 boards per game.

Malachi Moreno is 191st in college basketball action with 7.0 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles win the rebound battle by an average of 6.4 boards. They are pulling down 37.2 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8.

Jacobe Whitted paces the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (423rd in college basketball).

Kentucky averages 107.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (47th in college basketball), and allows 79.6 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

The Golden Eagles' 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 204th in college basketball, and the 83.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 63rd in college basketball.

