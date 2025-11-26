NHL
Golden Knights vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Ottawa Senators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Senators Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-7-4)
- Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-166)
|Senators (+138)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (65.1%)
Golden Knights vs Senators Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Senators. The Golden Knights are +152 to cover the spread, and the Senators are -188.
Golden Knights vs Senators Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Senators matchup on Nov. 26, with the over available at -118 and the under at -102.
Golden Knights vs Senators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Senators reveal Vegas as the favorite (-166) and Ottawa as the underdog (+138) on the road.