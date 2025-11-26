Louisville vs NJIT College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The NJIT Highlanders (3-4) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (6-0) on November 26, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. NJIT Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. NJIT Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (99.5%)

Before placing a bet on Wednesday's Louisville-NJIT spread (Louisville -42.5) or over/under (156.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Louisville vs. NJIT: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.

NJIT is 5-2-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread last season, the Cardinals performed worse at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and nine times in 11 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Highlanders had a lower winning percentage at home (.273, 3-8-0 record) than away (.588, 10-7-0).

Louisville vs. NJIT Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Louisville was the 65th-ranked team in the country (78.5 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 89th (69.5 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Louisville was 47th in college basketball in rebounds (34.6 per game) last season. It was 114th in rebounds allowed (30.2 per game).

With 13.9 assists per game last season, Louisville was 148th in the country.

Louisville was 150th in the country in turnovers per game (10.9) and 93rd in turnovers forced (12.2) last season.

NJIT put up only 65.3 points per game (seventh-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played more consistently on defense, where it allowed 73.2 points per game (213th-ranked).

NJIT averaged 32.2 rebounds per game (168th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 33.9 rebounds per contest (324th-ranked).

Looking at assists, NJIT put up only 10.1 per contest (-1-worst in college basketball).

NJIT ranked 10th-worst in the country with 8.8 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it committed 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball).

