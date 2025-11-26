Texas Tech vs New Orleans College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The New Orleans Privateers (3-4) will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-2) after losing three road games in a row.

Texas Tech vs. New Orleans Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech is a 24.5-point favorite over New Orleans on Wednesday and the total has been set at 154.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the contest.

Texas Tech vs. New Orleans: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has won just one game against the spread this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Red Raiders did a better job covering the spread in away games (7-3-0) than they did at home (10-8-0) last season.

The Privateers' winning percentage against the spread at home was .200 (2-8-0) last year. On the road, it was .556 (10-8-0).

Texas Tech vs. New Orleans: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has yet to lose any of the three games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Red Raiders have been listed as a favorite of -10000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

New Orleans has a 2-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Privateers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +3000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 99% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas Tech vs. New Orleans Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech has a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.2 points per game. It is putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 123rd in college basketball and is allowing 75 per outing to rank 218th in college basketball.

JT Toppin's 21.8 points per game lead Texas Tech and rank 18th in college basketball.

New Orleans puts up 81.3 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while allowing 79.9 per contest (291st in college basketball). It has a +10 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Coleton Benson paces New Orleans, scoring 18.6 points per game (82nd in college basketball).

The 36.2 rebounds per game the Red Raiders average rank 103rd in the country, and are 2.5 more than the 33.7 their opponents record per contest.

Toppin leads the team with 10.4 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball play).

The 37.9 rebounds per game the Privateers accumulate rank 54th in the country, 4.8 more than the 33.1 their opponents pull down.

MJ Thomas averages eight rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) to lead the Privateers.

Texas Tech ranks 141st in college basketball by averaging 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 193rd in college basketball, allowing 91.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Privateers rank 226th in college basketball with 95.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 223rd defensively with 93.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

