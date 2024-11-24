menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 24

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Sunday, there are three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 19 Wisconsin and Pittsburgh at 5:30 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

Here is the betting info to analyze before Sunday in college basketball.

Georgia vs. St. John's

  • Matchup: No. 22 St. John's Red Storm vs. Georgia Bulldogs
  • Projected Winner: St. John's (73.43% win probability)
  • Spread: St. John's (-8.5)
  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bet on Georgia vs. St. John's with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wisconsin vs. Pittsburgh

  • Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers
  • Projected Winner: Wisconsin (54.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Pittsburgh (-3.5)
  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 24
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bet on Wisconsin vs. Pittsburgh with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup