Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 24

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Sunday, there are three games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 19 Wisconsin and Pittsburgh at 5:30 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

Here is the betting info to analyze before Sunday in college basketball.

Georgia vs. St. John's

Matchup: No. 22 St. John's Red Storm vs. Georgia Bulldogs

No. 22 St. John's Red Storm vs. Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner: St. John's (73.43% win probability)

St. John's (73.43% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-8.5)

St. John's (-8.5) Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Wisconsin vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers Projected Winner: Wisconsin (54.28% win probability)

Wisconsin (54.28% win probability) Spread: Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Pittsburgh (-3.5) Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: November 24

November 24 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

