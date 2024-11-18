Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 18

The men's college basketball slate on Monday features four games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with San Diego State playing No. 4 Gonzaga at 10:00 PM ET being one of the day's more intriguing matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each contest.

If you're looking for additional betting information for today in college basketball, we have you covered with odds for each of the important matchups.

Arkansas vs. Pacific

Matchup: Pacific Tigers at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

Pacific Tigers at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner: Arkansas (96.12% win probability)

Arkansas (96.12% win probability) Spread: Arkansas (-24.5)

Arkansas (-24.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on Arkansas vs. Pacific with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa State vs. IUPUI

Matchup: IUPUI Jaguars at No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones

IUPUI Jaguars at No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (99.69% win probability)

Iowa State (99.69% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-35.5)

Iowa State (-35.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

Bet on Iowa State vs. IUPUI with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Auburn vs. North Alabama

Matchup: North Alabama Lions at No. 5 Auburn Tigers

North Alabama Lions at No. 5 Auburn Tigers Projected Winner: Auburn (97.44% win probability)

Auburn (97.44% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-27.5)

Auburn (-27.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Auburn vs. North Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Diego State vs. Gonzaga

Matchup: No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs

No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (57.83% win probability)

Gonzaga (57.83% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-11.5)

Gonzaga (-11.5) Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bet on San Diego State vs. Gonzaga with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!