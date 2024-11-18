Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 18
The men's college basketball slate on Monday features four games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with San Diego State playing No. 4 Gonzaga at 10:00 PM ET being one of the day's more intriguing matchups. Continue reading for picks and predictions for each contest.
If you're looking for additional betting information for today in college basketball, we have you covered with odds for each of the important matchups.
Arkansas vs. Pacific
- Matchup: Pacific Tigers at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner: Arkansas (96.12% win probability)
- Spread: Arkansas (-24.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Iowa State vs. IUPUI
- Matchup: IUPUI Jaguars at No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (99.69% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-35.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Auburn vs. North Alabama
- Matchup: North Alabama Lions at No. 5 Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner: Auburn (97.44% win probability)
- Spread: Auburn (-27.5)
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: SEC Network
San Diego State vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (57.83% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-11.5)
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
