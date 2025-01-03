Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 3

No. 8 Marquette and Creighton face off at 9:00 PM ET, which is one of two games on Friday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. See all of the matchups below, along with our picks and predictions.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting odds you need to get an edge.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Matchup: No. 18 Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 18 Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Winner: Ohio State (57.53% win probability)

Ohio State (57.53% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-1.5)

Ohio State (-1.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: January 4

January 4 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Ohio State vs. Michigan State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marquette vs. Creighton

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles

Creighton Bluejays at No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles Projected Winner: Marquette (66.80% win probability)

Marquette (66.80% win probability) Spread: Marquette (-8.5)

Marquette (-8.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 4

January 4 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Marquette vs. Creighton with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!