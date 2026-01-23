Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 23

There are two games on Friday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 3 Michigan clashing with Ohio State (at 8 p.m. ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.

With Friday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis

Matchup: No. 24 Saint Louis Billikens at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

No. 24 Saint Louis Billikens at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Projected Winner: Saint Louis (75.91% win probability)

Saint Louis (75.91% win probability) Spread: Saint Louis (-8.5)

Saint Louis (-8.5) Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Date: January 23

January 23 TV Channel: ESPN2

Michigan vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (83.50% win probability)

Michigan (83.50% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-15.5)

Michigan (-15.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: January 24

January 24 TV Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

