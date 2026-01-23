FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NCAAB

    Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 23

    Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 23

    There are two games on Friday's schedule that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a contest that has No. 3 Michigan clashing with Ohio State (at 8 p.m. ET). In the article below, we offer our picks and predictions for each matchup.

    With Friday's college basketball upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

    Saint Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis

    Michigan vs. Ohio State

    • Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3 Michigan Wolverines
    • Projected Winner: Michigan (83.50% win probability)
    • Spread: Michigan (-15.5)
    • Time: 8 p.m. ET
    • Date: January 24
    • TV Channel: FOX

    Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

