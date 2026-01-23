Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and TSN

The Portland Trail Blazers (23-22) host the Toronto Raptors (27-19) after winning three straight home games. The Raptors are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, January 23, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -3.5 225.5 -162 +136

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (59.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have put together a 23-23-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 26-19-0 this season.

Raptors games have gone over the total 19 times out of 45 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the total in 23 of 45 opportunities (51.1%).

Toronto owns a worse record against the spread in home games (9-14-0) than it does in road games (14-9-0).

In home games, the Raptors exceed the total 43.5% of the time (10 of 23 games). They've hit the over in 39.1% of games on the road (nine of 23 contests).

Portland has been better against the spread at home (15-8-0) than away (11-11-0) this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (13 times out of 23) than on the road (10 of 22) this year.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.8 points, 5.6 assists and 8.2 boards.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 4.2 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 5.1 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 52.7% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Shead is averaging 7.3 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 26 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 21.9 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 4.6 boards and 2.6 assists.

Donovan Clingan averages 11.2 points, 10.8 boards and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 54% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers get 13 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.1 boards and 2.7 assists.

Per game, Jerami Grant gives the Trail Blazers 19.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

