Bucks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Amazon Prime Video, FDSWI, and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (30-15) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (18-25) after winning five straight road games. The Bucks are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, January 23, 2026. The over/under is set at 221.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -6.5 221.5 -230 +190

Bucks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (51.9%)

Bucks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Bucks have put together a record of 19-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets are 26-19-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over 17 times out of 45 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the total in 27 of 45 opportunities (60%).

When playing at home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (8-12-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (11-12-0).

When playing at home, the Bucks exceed the over/under 50% of the time (10 of 20 games). They've hit the over in 30.4% of games on the road (seven of 23 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Denver has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 10-10-0 record) than on the road (.640, 16-9-0).

In terms of the over/under, Nuggets games have gone over less often at home (11 of 20, 55%) than on the road (16 of 25, 64%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 9.9 boards and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 16 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Myles Turner averages 12.2 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 39% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Kyle Kuzma averages 12.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray averages 26 points, 4.3 boards and 7.3 assists. He is also draining 49% of his shots from the field and 44.8% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 3.4 triples per game (sixth in NBA).

Per game, Peyton Watson provides the Nuggets 14.5 points, 5.1 boards and 1.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Nuggets get 13.7 points per game from Tim Hardaway Jr., plus 2.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

Bruce Brown averages 7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 51.1% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.