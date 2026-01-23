Saint Louis vs Saint Bonaventure College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

The Saint Louis Billikens (18-1, 6-0 A-10) hope to extend a five-game road win streak when they visit the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-7, 1-5 A-10) on January 23, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Louis vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 23, 2026

Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Olean, New York

Arena: Reilly Center

Saint Louis vs. Saint Bonaventure Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (75.9%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Friday's Saint Louis-Saint Bonaventure spread (Saint Louis -8.5) or total (158.5 points).

Saint Louis vs. Saint Bonaventure: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has compiled an 11-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Bonaventure has compiled a 6-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Louis (8-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (61.5%) than Saint Bonaventure (1-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Billikens have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered two times in four opportunities in road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bonnies have a lower winning percentage at home (.222, 2-7-0 record) than on the road (.600, 3-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Saint Louis is 4-2-0 this season.

Saint Bonaventure has two A-10 wins against the spread this season.

Saint Louis vs. Saint Bonaventure: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (93.8%) in those games.

The Billikens have not lost in 11 games this year when favored by -450 or better on the moneyline.

Saint Bonaventure has won two of the four games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Bonnies have played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Saint Louis has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Louis vs. Saint Bonaventure Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Saint Louis was the 157th-ranked team in the country (74.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 152nd (71.3 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Saint Louis was 168th in the country in rebounds (32.2 per game) last season. It was 265th in rebounds allowed (32.4 per game).

At 14.9 assists per game last year, Saint Louis was 83rd in college basketball.

In terms of turnovers, Saint Louis was 288th in the country in committing them (12.3 per game) last season. It was 317th in forcing them (9.8 per game).

Saint Bonaventure had a top-25 defense last season, ranking 22nd-best in college basketball with 65.2 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranked 311th with 68.6 points scored per contest.

Saint Bonaventure grabbed 30.8 boards per game (253rd-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 30.4 rebounds per contest (129th-ranked).

Saint Bonaventure dished out just 11 assists per game, which ranked 15th-worst in college basketball.

With 9.8 turnovers per game, Saint Bonaventure was 50th in college basketball. It forced 11.7 turnovers per contest, which ranked 140th in college basketball.

