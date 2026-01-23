Best Jaxon Smith-Njigba Player Prop Bet for NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have played two fun games this season, and we should get another one Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

What is the best Jaxon Smith-Njigba prop to target this week?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Prop Bets

With a stellar track record versus the Rams, Smith-Njigba can find the end zone in Sunday's NFC title bout.

In two meetings with the Rams this season, JSN has gone off each time. In the first matchup, he torched the Rams for 105 yards on nine receptions. In the most recent Rams-Seahawks game, he totaled eight catches, 96 yards and a touchdown.

Going back to 2024, Smith-Njigba rocked the Rams for 180 yards and two touchdowns in their final meeting of the season.

On top of that, there's shootout upside in this game as it has a close spread (2.5) and high total (46.5).

JSN scored 10 times in the regular season and managed to notch a touchdown last week despite the Seahawks passing only 17 times. I like these even-money odds on him to score a touchdown against LA on Sunday.

