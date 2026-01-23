Pistons vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

Pistons vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (26-16) are underdogs (by 4 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (32-10) on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 216.5 points.

Pistons vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -4 216.5 -188 +158

Pistons vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (68.6%)

Pistons vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 23 times in 42 games with a set spread.

The Rockets are 20-22-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 18 times this season.

Rockets games this year have hit the over on 20 of 42 set point totals (47.6%).

Against the spread, Detroit has performed worse at home, covering 12 times in 22 home games, and 11 times in 20 road games.

The Pistons have exceeded the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 22 home matchups (40.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in nine of 20 games (45%).

Against the spread, Houston has had better results on the road (12-12-0) than at home (8-10-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Rockets' games have finished above the over/under at home (38.9%, seven of 18) than on the road (54.2%, 13 of 24).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 5.9 boards and 9.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is averaging 17.8 points, 1.8 assists and 10.9 boards.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 assists and 5.9 boards.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.1 points, 1.2 assists and 5.6 boards.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.2 points, 2.8 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26.1 points for the Rockets, plus 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 7.7 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is making 51.5% of his shots from the floor.

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 9.2 boards and 6.4 assists per game. He is making 50.7% of his shots from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Rockets are getting 13 points, 2.5 boards and 3.2 assists per game from Reed Sheppard.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.