Michigan vs Ohio State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 23

The Michigan Wolverines (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten) on January 23, 2026 at Crisler Center.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 23, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (82.8%)

Before placing a wager on Friday's Michigan-Ohio State spread (Michigan -14.5) or over/under (163.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has put together a 9-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ohio State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Against the spread, the Wolverines have performed better when playing at home, covering six times in nine home games, and zero times in five road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Buckeyes have a better winning percentage at home (.455, 5-6-0 record) than away (.400, 2-3-0).

Michigan has won twice against the spread in conference play this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Ohio State is 4-4-0 this season.

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (93.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Wolverines have come away with a win 11 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -1786 or shorter on the moneyline.

Ohio State is 2-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

The Buckeyes have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +980 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 94.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan averages 92.7 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 69 per contest (67th in college basketball). It has a +426 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 23.7 points per game.

Yaxel Lendeborg ranks 380th in the nation with a team-leading 14.2 points per game.

Ohio State outscores opponents by 11 points per game (posting 83.2 points per game, 65th in college basketball, and giving up 72.2 per outing, 141st in college basketball) and has a +199 scoring differential.

Bruce Thornton paces Ohio State, putting up 20.7 points per game (19th in college basketball).

The Wolverines prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 10.9 boards. They are collecting 39.6 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.7 per outing.

Aday Mara paces the Wolverines with 7.2 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball play).

The Buckeyes rank 158th in college basketball at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 28.2 their opponents average.

Devin Royal is 291st in college basketball with 6.1 rebounds per game, leading the Buckeyes.

Michigan scores 109.2 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while giving up 81.3 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Buckeyes put up 107.2 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball), while conceding 93 points per 100 possessions (165th in college basketball).

