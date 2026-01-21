Gonzaga vs Pepperdine College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

The Pepperdine Waves (6-14, 1-6 WCC) will try to end a four-game road slide when they visit the Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-1, 7-0 WCC) on January 21, 2026 at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (99.3%)

Gonzaga is a 29.5-point favorite over Pepperdine on Wednesday and the over/under is set at 148.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the game.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has compiled a 13-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Pepperdine is 8-10-0 ATS this year.

Gonzaga covers the spread when it is a 29.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Pepperdine covers as an underdog of 29.5 or more (50%).

When playing at home, the Bulldogs sport a better record against the spread (5-3-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (3-2-0).

Against the spread, the Waves have had better results away (5-2-0) than at home (3-7-0).

Gonzaga is 4-3-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Pepperdine is 3-4-0 against the spread in WCC play this season.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has won in 14, or 93.3%, of the 15 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -33333 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Pepperdine has been the moneyline underdog 14 total times this season. Pepperdine has finished 3-11 in those games.

The Waves have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 99.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Gonzaga was the second-best squad in college basketball (86.4 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 107th (69.9 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Gonzaga was 47th in college basketball in rebounds (34.6 per game) last year. It was 47th in rebounds allowed (28.9 per game).

Gonzaga was best in the nation in assists (19.7 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Gonzaga was 25th-best in the country in committing them (9.3 per game) last year. It was 140th in forcing them (11.7 per game).

Pepperdine put up 73.1 points per game (199th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 76.6 points per contest (306th-ranked).

Pepperdine pulled down 31.5 boards per game (200th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 32.4 rebounds per contest (265th-ranked).

Pepperdine ranked 46th in the nation with 15.8 assists per game.

Pepperdine averaged 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.3 turnovers per contest (274th-ranked).

