Illinois vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

The Maryland Terrapins (8-10, 1-6 Big Ten) will visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) after losing six road games in a row.

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (97.7%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Illinois-Maryland spread (Illinois -18.5) or over/under (149.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Illinois vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has compiled an 11-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Maryland is 8-10-0 ATS this season.

Illinois (5-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 18.5 points or more this season (71.4%) than Maryland (1-0) does as an 18.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 10 games at home, and they've covered three times in four games on the road.

Against the spread, the Terrapins have had better results on the road (3-2-0) than at home (4-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Illinois is 4-3-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten action, Maryland is 3-4-0 this season.

Illinois vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been victorious in 10, or 83.3%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Fighting Illini have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -4000 or better.

Maryland has won one of the 10 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (10%).

The Terrapins have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Illinois was the ninth-best squad in college basketball (83.6 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 263rd (74.8 points allowed per game).

Last season, Illinois was best in the nation in rebounds (39.7 per game) and 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1).

At 14.9 assists per game last season, Illinois was 83rd in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Illinois was 215th in college basketball in committing them (11.4 per game) last year. It was second-worst in forcing them (8.5 per game).

With 81.1 points per game on offense, Maryland was 26th in the nation last season. At the other end, it allowed 67.2 points per contest, which ranked 45th in college basketball.

With 33.4 rebounds per game, Maryland was 90th in the nation. It allowed 30.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 164th in college basketball.

Maryland put up 14.2 assists per game, which ranked them 124th in the country.

Maryland averaged 9.7 turnovers per game (45th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (47th-ranked).

