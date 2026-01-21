North Carolina vs Notre Dame College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 21

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-8, 1-4 ACC) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-4, 2-3 ACC) on January 21, 2026 at Dean E. Smith Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (81.4%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Wednesday's North Carolina-Notre Dame spread (North Carolina -11.5) or total (147.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has put together an 8-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Notre Dame has covered nine times in 17 matchups with a spread this year.

When the spread is set as 11.5 or more this season, North Carolina (4-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Notre Dame (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Tar Heels have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 11 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered one time in four opportunities on the road.

The Fighting Irish have been better against the spread away (4-1-0) than at home (4-5-0) this year.

North Carolina hasn't won a game against the spread in conference play this season.

Notre Dame has two ACC wins against the spread this season.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been victorious in 12, or 85.7%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Tar Heels have been a -800 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Notre Dame has been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. Notre Dame has finished 3-7 in those games.

The Fighting Irish have played as a moneyline underdog of +540 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 88.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, North Carolina was the 29th-ranked squad in college basketball (80.7 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 261st (74.7 points conceded per game).

At 33.2 rebounds per game and 31.2 rebounds conceded, North Carolina was 105th and 182nd in the nation, respectively, last season.

North Carolina was 93rd in college basketball in assists (14.7 per game) last year.

At 10.5 turnovers committed per game and 10.2 turnovers forced last year, North Carolina was 120th and 288th in the country, respectively.

Notre Dame posted 72.6 points per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 72.5 points per contest (195th-ranked).

Notre Dame was 194th in the country with 31.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 56th with 29.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Notre Dame ranked 323rd in college basketball in assists, dishing out 11.4 per game.

Notre Dame ranked 25th-worst in college basketball with 9.5 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it committed 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!