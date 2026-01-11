Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 11

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Sunday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 19 Iowa and No. 16 Illinois at 12 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our computer model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

Before today's college basketball games, here's an in-depth peek at the odds.

Iowa vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Winner: Iowa (63.91% win probability)

Iowa (63.91% win probability) Spread: Iowa (-1.5)

Iowa (-1.5) Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Iowa vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UCF vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 25 UCF Knights

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 25 UCF Knights Projected Winner: UCF (78.26% win probability)

UCF (78.26% win probability) Spread: UCF (-3.5)

UCF (-3.5) Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Date: January 11

January 11 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on UCF vs. Cincinnati with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!