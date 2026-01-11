Iowa vs Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11
The Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) will visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) after winning four road games in a row.
Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Sunday, January 11, 2026
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Iowa vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction
Prediction: Iowa win (63.9%)
Before you place a wager on Iowa-Illinois matchup (in which Iowa is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 143.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.
Iowa vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Iowa has covered 11 times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.
- Illinois has covered nine times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Illinois is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 10-3 ATS record Iowa puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.
- The Hawkeyes did a better job covering the spread in home games (7-11-0) last season than they did in road games (3-7-0).
- In 2024-25 against the spread, the Fighting Illini had a better winning percentage at home (.588, 10-7-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).
- Iowa has two wins against the spread in conference play this season.
- Illinois has won twice against the spread in Big Ten play this season.
Iowa vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Iowa has been victorious in nine of the 10 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have come away with a win nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or better on the moneyline.
- Illinois has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.
- The Fighting Illini have played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.
- Iowa has an implied victory probability of 54.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Iowa vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison
- Last season, Iowa was 16th-best in college basketball on offense (82.5 points scored per game) but 16th-worst defensively (79.7 points conceded).
- Last year, Iowa was 310th in the country in rebounds (29.7 per game) and 21st-worst in rebounds conceded (34.4).
- Last season Iowa was third-best in the nation in assists with 18.3 per game.
- Last year, Iowa was 35th in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.5 per game) and 112th in turnovers forced (12.0).
- Illinois was carried by its offense last season, as it ranked ninth-best in the nation by putting up 83.6 points per game. It ranked 263rd in college basketball in points allowed (74.8 per contest).
- Illinois allowed 30.1 boards per game last year (104th-ranked in college basketball), but it thrived by grabbing 39.7 rebounds per game (best).
- Last season Illinois ranked 83rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.9 per game.
- Illinois ranked 215th in the country at 11.4 turnovers per game, but it forced 8.5 turnovers per game, which ranked second-worst in college basketball.
