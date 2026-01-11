Iowa vs Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

The Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) will visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) after winning four road games in a row.

Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa win (63.9%)

Before you place a wager on Iowa-Illinois matchup (in which Iowa is a 1.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 143.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Sunday's game.

Iowa vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa has covered 11 times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

Illinois has covered nine times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Illinois is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 10-3 ATS record Iowa puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Hawkeyes did a better job covering the spread in home games (7-11-0) last season than they did in road games (3-7-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Fighting Illini had a better winning percentage at home (.588, 10-7-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Iowa has two wins against the spread in conference play this season.

Illinois has won twice against the spread in Big Ten play this season.

Iowa vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa has been victorious in nine of the 10 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Hawkeyes have come away with a win nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or better on the moneyline.

Illinois has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Fighting Illini have played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Iowa has an implied victory probability of 54.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Iowa vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Iowa was 16th-best in college basketball on offense (82.5 points scored per game) but 16th-worst defensively (79.7 points conceded).

Last year, Iowa was 310th in the country in rebounds (29.7 per game) and 21st-worst in rebounds conceded (34.4).

Last season Iowa was third-best in the nation in assists with 18.3 per game.

Last year, Iowa was 35th in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.5 per game) and 112th in turnovers forced (12.0).

Illinois was carried by its offense last season, as it ranked ninth-best in the nation by putting up 83.6 points per game. It ranked 263rd in college basketball in points allowed (74.8 per contest).

Illinois allowed 30.1 boards per game last year (104th-ranked in college basketball), but it thrived by grabbing 39.7 rebounds per game (best).

Last season Illinois ranked 83rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.9 per game.

Illinois ranked 215th in the country at 11.4 turnovers per game, but it forced 8.5 turnovers per game, which ranked second-worst in college basketball.

