Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN and FDSSW

The Minnesota Timberwolves (25-14) face the San Antonio Spurs (27-11) as only 3-point favorites on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET on FDSN and FDSSW. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3 235.5 -142 +120

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (66.5%)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 17 times this season (17-22-0).

In the Spurs' 38 games this year, they have 19 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 19 times out of 38 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have hit the over on 16 of 38 set point totals (42.1%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has fared better at home, covering nine times in 20 home games, and eight times in 19 road games.

At home, the Timberwolves go over the total 35% of the time (seven of 20 games). They hit the over more often on the road, going over the total in 63.2% of games (12 of 19).

Against the spread, San Antonio has an identical winning percentage (.500) at home (9-7-2 record) and on the road (10-9-1).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over less often at home (seven of 18, 38.9%) than away (nine of 20, 45%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.1 points, 3.8 assists and 5.1 boards.

Rudy Gobert averages 11.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Naz Reid averages 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 4.4 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.1 points for the Spurs, plus 11.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The Spurs are receiving 21 points, 4 boards and 5.9 assists per game from De'Aaron Fox.

Per game, Stephon Castle provides the Spurs 17.4 points, 5 boards and 6.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 13.7 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Spurs receive 11.1 points per game from Julian Champagnie, plus 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

