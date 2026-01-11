Thunder vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Thunder vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSOK

The Miami Heat (20-18) are big, 14-point underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder (32-7) at Paycom Center on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Thunder vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -14 232.5 -820 +570

Thunder vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (82.6%)

Thunder vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 19-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have 21 wins against the spread in 38 games this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total 20 times out of 38 chances this season.

Heat games this season have eclipsed the over/under 18 times in 38 opportunities (47.4%).

Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread at home (11-10-0) than it does in road games (8-10-0).

At home, the Thunder exceed the over/under 52.4% of the time (11 of 21 games). They've hit the over in 50% of road games (nine of 18 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Miami has a better winning percentage at home (.579, 11-8-0 record) than on the road (.526, 10-8-1).

Both at home (nine of 19) and away (nine of 19), the Heat's games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 47.4% of the time.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.9 points, 4.5 boards and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren averages 18.2 points, 8.3 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 57.5% from the field and 37.7% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 3.1 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Heat Leaders

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 48.2% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

The Heat get 12 points per game from Kel'el Ware, plus 10.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is making 53.3% of his shots from the field.

Bam Adebayo averages 16.8 points, 9.6 boards and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins gets the Heat 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

