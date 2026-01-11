UCF vs Cincinnati College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) will visit the UCF Knights (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) after losing four road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Addition Financial Arena

UCF vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCF win (78.3%)

Take a look at some betting insights for UCF (-3.5) versus Cincinnati on Sunday. The over/under is set at 150.5 points for this game.

UCF vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCF is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

Cincinnati has covered five times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

UCF covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than Cincinnati covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (25%).

In home games last season, the Knights had a worse record against the spread (7-11-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

Against the spread last year, the Bearcats had better results on the road (7-6-0) than at home (7-10-0).

UCF vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCF has been named as the moneyline favorite nine times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Knights have been a -176 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Cincinnati has lost all six of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Bearcats have played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, and lost each game.

UCF has an implied victory probability of 63.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, UCF was the 43rd-ranked squad in college basketball (79.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 10th-worst (80.4 points allowed per game).

UCF was 119th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33) and 12th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.9) last year.

Last season UCF was ranked 148th in college basketball in assists with 13.9 per game.

UCF was 254th in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.9) and 79th in turnovers forced (12.4) last year.

Last year Cincinnati put up 71.2 points per game (255th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 66.2 points per contest (33rd-ranked).

With 32 boards per game, Cincinnati ranked 179th in the country. It allowed 29.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 94th in college basketball.

Cincinnati dished out 13.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 148th in college basketball.

Cincinnati averaged 9.7 turnovers per game (45th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.5 turnovers per contest (74th-ranked).

