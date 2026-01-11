NCAAB
UCF vs Cincinnati College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11
The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) will visit the UCF Knights (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) after losing four road games in a row.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Sunday, January 11, 2026
- Game time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Arena: Addition Financial Arena
UCF vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: UCF win (78.3%)
Take a look at some betting insights for UCF (-3.5) versus Cincinnati on Sunday. The over/under is set at 150.5 points for this game.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
UCF vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- UCF is 7-7-0 ATS this season.
- Cincinnati has covered five times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.
- UCF covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's more often than Cincinnati covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (25%).
- In home games last season, the Knights had a worse record against the spread (7-11-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).
- Against the spread last year, the Bearcats had better results on the road (7-6-0) than at home (7-10-0).
UCF vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats
- UCF has been named as the moneyline favorite nine times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.
- The Knights have been a -176 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.
- Cincinnati has lost all six of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.
- The Bearcats have played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, and lost each game.
- UCF has an implied victory probability of 63.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
UCF vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison
- On offense, UCF was the 43rd-ranked squad in college basketball (79.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 10th-worst (80.4 points allowed per game).
- UCF was 119th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33) and 12th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.9) last year.
- Last season UCF was ranked 148th in college basketball in assists with 13.9 per game.
- UCF was 254th in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.9) and 79th in turnovers forced (12.4) last year.
- Last year Cincinnati put up 71.2 points per game (255th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 66.2 points per contest (33rd-ranked).
- With 32 boards per game, Cincinnati ranked 179th in the country. It allowed 29.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 94th in college basketball.
- Cincinnati dished out 13.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 148th in college basketball.
- Cincinnati averaged 9.7 turnovers per game (45th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.5 turnovers per contest (74th-ranked).
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!