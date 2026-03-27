College Basketball Player Props: 3 Prop Bets for Friday's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament Games

March Madness is on to the second week.

We've got four Sweet 16 games coming at us today. What are the best player props to target?

Let's dig in.

All March Madness odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and may change after this article is published. Stats via Bart Torvik and KenPom.

College Basketball Props: Sweet 16 Prop Bets for Friday

Mullins might be ready to break out, and although you can make a case for him to hit three-plus trifectas at +142 odds, I prefer this bet.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Braylon Mullins (CONN) -192 View more odds in Sportsbook

An ice-cold March has spoiled Mullins' shooting numbers, dropping his season-long three-point percentage to 33.3%. Prior to March, he'd hit at least 38.3% of his three in each of December, January and February, so that tells you how bad this month as been for Mullins.

Before a 2-for-6 day against UCLA in the Round of 32, Mullins was a putrid 6 of 42 from three in his previous six games.

He's too good of a shooter to keep running that cold, and his 17-point showing versus UCLA hints at the sharpshooting freshman finding his rhythm.

Today's date with Michigan State can help, too, as Sparty allows the 21st-highest three-point attempt rate (46.3%).

The over/under for Alabama-Michigan is a lofty 173.5 -- the highest of today's four games by an astounding 32.0 points.

The fast pace should lead to a lot of possessions and a lot of rebound chances for Johnson.

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Morez Johnson Jr. (MICH) -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

An elite athlete, Johnson is well suited for an up-and-down track meet, and that's what this game should be.

The Wolverines have a big edge on the boards over Alabama -- Michigan is eighth in total rebound rate (56.4%), well ahead of Alabama's ranking of 168th (50.8%).

Johnson is one of the main rebounders for Michigan, averaging 7.3 rebounds per game. He totaled at least eight boards in both of Michigan's tourney wins last week, and in a game where possessions should come at a rapid pace, Johnson can register at least eight rebounds.

Since I gave you a -192 bet earlier, here's a plus-money prop.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Tamin Lipsey (ISU) +148 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Iowa State-Tennessee game is going to be hand-to-hand combat between two top-shelf defensive teams.

Although the Vols are elite on D, they surrender a lot of three-point looks, permitting the 34th-highest three-point attempt rate (44.9%) on the year.

Enter Lipsey.

Not normally a high-volume shooter from beyond the arc, Lipsey takes only 3.9 treys per game. The volume can get a boost due to the Vols' defensive style, and Lipsey is on fire at the moment, draining 15 threes across his past seven games and shooting 42.9% from deep in that span. He's hit at least two triples in five of those seven games.

Which March Madness odds stand out to you this year? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.