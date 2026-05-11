Best MLB Props Today: 2 MLB Player Props for Monday 5/11/26

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Joey Cantillo Under 5.5 Strikeouts

Josh Naylor 2+ H/R/RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Prop Bets for Today

Angels vs. Guardians, 6:11 p.m. ET

Joey Cantillo - Strikeouts Joey Cantillo Under May 11 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Joey Cantillo flashed swing-and-miss upside the past two years while also struggling with control. Well, so far in 2026, he's not generating as many whiffs, and he's walking more batters than he ever has. That leads me to this under.

Cantillo's walk rate is up to 11.6% while his swinging-strike rate is down to 11.2% -- both of which represent career-worst clips.

The control problems have made for a lot of short outings as Cantillo has been capped at five or fewer innings in four straight appearances. That makes it tough for him to rack up Ks, and he's been under 5.5 strikeouts in three consecutive starts -- including three total combined punchouts over his last three outings.

While the Los Angeles Angels have the 10th-highest strikeout rate against southpaws (23.9%), they also have the eighth-highest walk rate in the split (10.5%). Unless Cantillo can get in the zone more, he should have a difficult time getting over 5.5 strikeouts tonight.

Mariners vs. Astros, 8:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Josh Naylor -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Maybe the Houston Astros have worked their magic with Peter Lambert, but I'm not willing to buy into it just yet.

Lambert is off to a nice start, posting career-best numbers this season. However, he's still got a 4.13 SIERA and 11.8% walk rate. He's benefitting from a lowly .263 BABIP, and his homer-to-fly-ball rate is at 0.0% despite being at 15.3% for his career. So even if Lambert has improved, he's also been pretty lucky, too.

Naylor has a career-best 38.2% fly-ball rate and a .331 expected wOBA. His wOBA against RHPs is .350, and he boasts a 41.1% hard-hit rate in the split. I like this matchup for him against Lambert, and once Lambert is out of the game, the good times can continue as the Astros' bullpen sits third-worst in reliever xFIP.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.