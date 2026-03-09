College Basketball Conference Tournament Printable Brackets for Each Conference

It's March, and that means tourney time.

Conference tournament play starts this week for the big conferences, and we've got you covered.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds, here is a link to betting odds and a printable bracket for each major conference tournament.

Conference Tournament Brackets, Betting Odds

You can also check out our Conference Tournament Best Bets article.

It's time to dance! New customers can get up to $300 back in Bonus Bets every day for 10 days. Use your Bet Reset token to get started. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.