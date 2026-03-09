Big East Tournament Printable Bracket, Betting Odds

It's March, and that means tourney time.

Conference tournament play starts this week for the big conferences, and the Big East Tournament tips on Wednesday.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to see how this year's field stacks up.

Please note lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Big East Tournament Bracket 2026

Click here to download bracket. Bracket via BigEast.com.

Big East Tournament Odds

Big East Conference Tournament Winner 2026 Big East Conference Tournament Winner 2026 UConn -125 St. John's +210 Villanova +650 Seton Hall +1700 Creighton +5000 Providence +8000 Marquette +8000 Butler +10000 Georgetown +10000 DePaul +10000 Xavier +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's time to dance! New customers can get up to $300 back in Bonus Bets every day for 10 days. Use your Bet Reset token to get started. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.