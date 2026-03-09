SEC Tournament Printable Bracket, Betting Odds

It's March, and that means tourney time.

Conference tournament play starts this week for the big conferences, and the SEC Tournament begins on Wednesday.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to see how this year's field stacks up.

SEC Tournament Bracket 2026

Click here to download bracket. Bracket via SECsports.com.

SEC Tournament Odds

SEC Tournament Winner 2026 SEC Tournament Winner 2026 Florida -180 Arkansas +700 Alabama +700 Tennessee +850 Vanderbilt +1800 Kentucky +3500 Texas A&M +5500 Georgia +5500 Missouri +8000 Texas +10000 Auburn +12500 Oklahoma +30000 LSU +30000 Mississippi State +30000 Ole Miss +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

