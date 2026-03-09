Big 12 Tournament Printable Bracket, Betting Odds

It's March, and that means tourney time.

Conference tournament play starts this week for the big conferences, and the Big 12 Tournament starts on Tuesday.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to see how this year's field shakes out.

Please note lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Big 12 Tournament Bracket 2026

Click here to download bracket. Bracket via Big12Sports.com.

Big 12 Tournament Odds

Big 12 Conference Tournament Winner 2026 Big 12 Conference Tournament Winner 2026 Arizona +110 Houston +200 Iowa State +800 Kansas +850 Texas Tech +1700 BYU +4500 TCU +8000 Cincinnati +8000 West Virginia +25000 UCF +25000 Utah +30000 Oklahoma State +30000 Colorado +30000 Kansas State +30000 Arizona State +30000 Baylor +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

