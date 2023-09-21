Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers versus the Georgia State Panthers is on the college football schedule for Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina: (-200) | Georgia State: (+164)

Coastal Carolina: (-200) | Georgia State: (+164) Spread: Coastal Carolina: -4.5 (-110) | Georgia State: +4.5 (-110)

Coastal Carolina: -4.5 (-110) | Georgia State: +4.5 (-110) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina's record against the spread is 3-0-0.

Coastal Carolina has covered every time (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Coastal Carolina's three games this season has gone over the point total.

Georgia State has won twice against the spread this year.

Georgia State has had one game (of two) hit the over this season.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chanticleers win (56%)

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Point Spread

Georgia State is a 4.5-point underdog against Coastal Carolina. Georgia State is -110 to cover the spread, and Coastal Carolina is -110.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Over/Under

A combined point total of 62.5 has been set for Coastal Carolina-Georgia State on September 21, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Moneyline

Georgia State is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Coastal Carolina is a -200 favorite.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Coastal Carolina 36.3 43 16.7 36 61.5 1 3 Georgia State 39.3 30 24.7 77 53.0 1 3

Bet $5 on Chanticleers vs. Panthers and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State analysis on FanDuel Research.