Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 10 seed Georgia Southern Eagles (19-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) will play in the Sun Belt tournament against the No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) on Saturday at Pensacola Bay Center, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Coastal Carolina win (54.9%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Coastal Carolina (-2.5) versus Georgia Southern on Saturday. The total has been set at 150.5 points for this game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 18-12-0 ATS this season.

Georgia Southern has compiled a 14-17-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Coastal Carolina (4-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Georgia Southern (6-4) does as the underdog (60%).

The Chanticleers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered seven times in 12 games at home, and they've covered 10 times in 17 games when playing on the road.

The Eagles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). On the road, it is .500 (7-7-0).

Coastal Carolina has covered the spread 10 times in 18 conference games.

Georgia Southern is 8-12-0 against the spread in Sun Belt play this year.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Coastal Carolina has won in eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Chanticleers have been victorious six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia Southern has gone 5-10 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, the Eagles have a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Coastal Carolina has a 58% chance of walking away with the win.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Coastal Carolina was the 25th-worst squad in college basketball (66.8 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 148th (71.1 points allowed per game).

At 33.2 rebounds per game and 31.5 rebounds conceded, Coastal Carolina was 105th and 202nd in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season Coastal Carolina was ranked 319th in college basketball in assists with 11.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Coastal Carolina was 120th in the nation in committing them (10.5 per game) last season. It was -5-worst in forcing them (6.9 per game).

Georgia Southern ranked 162nd in the nation last year with 74.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 292nd with 75.9 points allowed per game.

Last season Georgia Southern averaged 32.9 boards per game (127th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 33.5 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Georgia Southern put up 13.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 174th in the country.

Georgia Southern ranked 327th in college basketball with 13 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 100th with 12.1 forced turnovers per contest.

