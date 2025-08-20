2025 Coastal Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers kick off their 2025 campaign on Aug. 30, they will take on Virginia. For the remainder of the Chanticleers' college football schedule, keep reading.

Coastal Carolina 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Virginia Aug. 30 - Cavaliers (-12.5) 57.5 2 Charleston Southern Sept. 6 - - - 3 East Carolina Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ South Alabama Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ Old Dominion Oct. 4 - - - 7 Louisiana-Monroe Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Appalachian State Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Coastal Carolina 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total from last season (71), Coastal Carolina owns the 13th-easiest schedule in college football.

Taking into account their opponents' projected win total this year (68), the Chanticleers have the 77th-ranked schedule in college football.

In terms of difficulty, based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Coastal Carolina will be playing the 103rd-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Chanticleers will play five teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

Coastal Carolina will play six teams this season that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule will pair them against two teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last season.

Coastal Carolina Betting Insights (2024)

Coastal Carolina compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight of the Chanticleers' games last season hit the over.

Coastal Carolina won 66.7% of the games last season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-2).

