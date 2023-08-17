2023 Coastal Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The currently unranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are 3-3 so far this season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ UCLA September 2 L 27-13 Bruins (-15.5) 67.5 2 Jacksonville State September 9 W 30-16 Chanticleers (-13.5) 61.5 3 Duquesne September 16 W 66-7 Chanticleers (-34.5) 55.5 4 Georgia State September 21 L 30-17 Chanticleers (-4.5) 62.5 5 @ Georgia Southern September 30 L 38-28 Eagles (-6.5) 66.5 7 @ Appalachian State October 10 W 27-24 Mountaineers (-4.5) 58.5 8 @ Arkansas State October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Coastal Carolina Last Game

The Chanticleers defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers 27-24 in their last game. Against the Mountaineers, Grayson McCall led the Chanticleers with 373 yards on 19-of-28 passing (67.9%) for two TDs and no interceptions. On the ground, Braydon Bennett rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries (4.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 63 yards. Sam Pinckney led the receiving charge against the Mountaineers, hauling in seven passes for 102 yards.

Coastal Carolina Betting Insights

Coastal Carolina has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Chanticleers have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Check out even more stats and analysis about Coastal Carolina on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on FanDuel today!