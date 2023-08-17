FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Coastal Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Coastal Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The currently unranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are 3-3 so far this season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ UCLASeptember 2L 27-13Bruins (-15.5)67.5
2Jacksonville StateSeptember 9W 30-16Chanticleers (-13.5)61.5
3DuquesneSeptember 16W 66-7Chanticleers (-34.5)55.5
4Georgia StateSeptember 21L 30-17Chanticleers (-4.5)62.5
5@ Georgia SouthernSeptember 30L 38-28Eagles (-6.5)66.5
7@ Appalachian StateOctober 10W 27-24Mountaineers (-4.5)58.5
8@ Arkansas StateOctober 21---
View Full Table

Coastal Carolina Last Game

The Chanticleers defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers 27-24 in their last game. Against the Mountaineers, Grayson McCall led the Chanticleers with 373 yards on 19-of-28 passing (67.9%) for two TDs and no interceptions. On the ground, Braydon Bennett rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries (4.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 63 yards. Sam Pinckney led the receiving charge against the Mountaineers, hauling in seven passes for 102 yards.

Coastal Carolina Betting Insights

  • Coastal Carolina has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
  • The Chanticleers have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

