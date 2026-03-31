Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock, FDSSC, and KUNP

The Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) are 5-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (38-38) on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs at 11 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock, FDSSC, and KUNP. The point total for the matchup is 227.5.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -5 227.5 -200 +168

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (68.7%)

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 39-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have 41 wins against the spread in 76 games this year.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 41 times out of 76 chances this season.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 52.6% of the time this year (40 of 76 games with a set point total).

At home, Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread (20-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-20-0).

The Clippers have gone over the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 20 of 36 home matchups (55.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in 21 of 39 games (53.8%).

Portland has been better against the spread at home (23-15-0) than away (18-20-0) this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (24 times out of 38) than on the road (16 of 38) this season.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard averages 28.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 50.3% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

John Collins averages 13.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.8 points, 2.3 assists and 5.6 boards.

Darius Garland averages 19.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.7% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gives the Trail Blazers 12.2 points, 11.7 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks (fifth in NBA).

Toumani Camara averages 13.1 points, 5.2 boards and 2.5 assists. He is making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Jerami Grant averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

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