Rockets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Rockets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock and MSG

Two of the NBA's top scorers match up when Jalen Brunson (ninth, 26.3 PPG) and the New York Knicks (48-27) visit Kevin Durant (10th, 25.9 PPG) and the Houston Rockets (45-29) on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and MSG. The Knicks are 1-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 218.5.

Rockets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1 218.5 -118 +100

Rockets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (54.5%)

Rockets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 37 times this season (37-37-1).

In the Rockets' 74 games this year, they have 30 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have gone over the total 35 times out of 74 chances this season.

Rockets games this year have hit the over 33 times in 74 opportunities (44.6%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 23 times in 36 opportunities at home, and it has covered 14 times in 39 opportunities in away games.

The Knicks have exceeded the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 18 of 36 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in 17 of 39 games (43.6%).

Houston has performed better against the spread away (18-21-0) than at home (12-23-0) this year.

Rockets games have gone above the over/under 34.3% of the time at home (12 of 35), and 53.8% of the time on the road (21 of 39).

Knicks Leaders

Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 20 points, 11.9 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 14.7 points, 3.8 assists and 4 rebounds.

Josh Hart averages 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.7 points, 2.2 assists and 5.1 boards.

Rockets Leaders

Durant averages 25.9 points for the Rockets, plus 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Per game, Alperen Sengun provides the Rockets 20.7 points, 9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 7.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is making 52.3% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Jabari Smith Jr. gives the Rockets 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

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