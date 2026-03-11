Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSN and FDSSC

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-25) are 2.5-point underdogs against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (32-32) Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at Intuit Dome. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on FDSN and FDSSC. The matchup's over/under is 225.5.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2.5 225.5 -136 +116

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (57.8%)

Clippers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 35 times in 64 games with a set spread.

The Timberwolves are 28-37-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 36 times out of 65 chances.

Timberwolves games this season have gone over the point total 46.2% of the time (30 out of 65 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in road games (19-15-0) than it has at home (16-14-0).

The Clippers have gone over the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 17 of 30 home matchups (56.7%). In away games, they have hit the over in 19 of 34 games (55.9%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results on the road (14-17-0) than at home (14-20-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Timberwolves' games have finished above the over/under at home (32.4%, 11 of 34) than away (61.3%, 19 of 31).

Clippers Leaders

Leonard averages 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.2 points, 2.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Darius Garland averages 17.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.2 points, 7 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is also draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Edwards averages 29.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 49% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 3.5 treys per contest (second in league).

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 70.6% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

Naz Reid averages 13.8 points, 6.4 boards and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 12.6 points, 4.4 boards and 4.2 assists. He is sinking 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

