Clippers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Clippers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: YES and FDSSC

The Brooklyn Nets (13-26) are heavy underdogs (+14) as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The game airs on YES and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under set at 211.5 points.

Clippers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -14 211.5 -952 +640

Clippers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (79.3%)

Clippers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 22 times this season (22-15-1).

In the Nets' 39 games this year, they have 18 wins against the spread.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 14 times out of 39 chances.

The Nets have gone over the point total 51.3% of the time this season (20 of 39 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (13-6-0) than it has in road games (9-9-1).

The Clippers have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (42.1%) than road games (31.6%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .235 (4-12-1). On the road, it is .636 (14-7-1).

Nets games have gone above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 17) than away (12 of 22) this year.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.5 points, 7.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.1 points, 2.5 assists and 12.7 boards.

Norman Powell is averaging 23.9 points, 2.3 assists and 3.5 boards.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 3.3 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Cameron Johnson gives the Nets 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets get 10 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists.

The Nets get 12.4 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 2.7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Per game, Ben Simmons provides the Nets 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Cameron Thomas gets the Nets 24.7 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

