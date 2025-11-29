Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Clippers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Coverage: KFAA, KTLA, and FDSSC

The Dallas Mavericks (5-15) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (5-14) at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29, 2025 as 8.5-point underdogs. The Clippers have also lost three games in a row. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -8.5 223.5 -360 +290

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Clippers are 5-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have eight wins against the spread in 20 games this year.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 11 times out of 20 chances this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in seven of 20 opportunities (35%).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered one time in nine games at home, and it has covered four times in 10 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Clippers hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total five times in nine opportunities this season (55.6%). On the road, they have hit the over six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

Dallas has been better against the spread away (3-4-0) than at home (5-8-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over more often at home (five of 13, 38.5%) than away (two of seven, 28.6%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.8 made 3-pointers (third in NBA).

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.2 points, 11.5 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.

John Collins is averaging 11.5 points, 0.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.9 points, 2.6 assists and 2.7 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is also draining 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 26.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 trey.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 16 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Naji Marshall averages 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is making 47.4% of his shots from the field.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Max Christie.

Brandon Williams' numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is draining 38.2% of his shots from the field.

