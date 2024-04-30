Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for May 1

Clippers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT, BSSW, and BSSC

The Dallas Mavericks are slight 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSW, and BSSC. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under of 209.5.

Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -2.5 -114 -108 209.5 -110 -110 -143 +120

Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (62.5%)

Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have covered the spread 48 times this season (48-34-0).

The Clippers are 38-43-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 37 times.

Clippers games this year have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in road games (27-14-0) than it has in home games (21-20-0).

The Mavericks have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 41 home matchups (39%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has had better results away (20-21-0) than at home (18-22-1).

Clippers games have gone above the over/under 43.9% of the time at home (18 of 41), and 46.3% of the time away (19 of 41).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.1 made 3-pointers (second in league).

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 5 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers (ninth in league).

Daniel Gafford's numbers on the season are 11 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 72.5% from the floor (first in NBA).

P.J. Washington is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.2 boards.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is also draining 52.5% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Paul George's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 triples (sixth in league).

The Clippers are receiving 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game from James Harden.

The Clippers are receiving 11.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

Per game, Russell Westbrook gets the Clippers 11.1 points, 5 boards and 4.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

