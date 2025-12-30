Clippers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

Clippers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSC and NBCS-CA

The Los Angeles Clippers (10-21) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (8-24) on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs at 11 p.m. ET on FDSSC and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Clippers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -9.5 223.5 -400 +315

Clippers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (72.6%)

Clippers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Clippers are 12-19-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 11-19-2 this season.

Clippers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times out of 32 chances this season.

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under 43.8% of the time this year (14 of 32 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in 14 games at home, and it has covered eight times in 17 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Clippers eclipse the over/under 50% of the time (seven of 14 games). They hit the over more often in road games, going over the total in 52.9% of games (nine of 17).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.267, 4-10-1 record) than away (.412, 7-9-1).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have gone over seven of 15 times at home (46.7%), and seven of 17 away (41.2%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 26.3 points, 5 boards and 8 assists.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 27.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 51.1% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Kris Dunn averages 8.2 points, 2.8 boards and 3 assists, shooting 50.3% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Nicolas Batum is averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 14.6 points for the Kings, plus 6.8 boards and 7.1 assists.

The Kings are receiving 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

The Kings are getting 12.9 points, 3.5 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Malik Monk averages 12.1 points, 2 boards and 2.3 assists. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Maxime Raynaud's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 6 boards and 1.1 assists per game. He is sinking 54.1% of his shots from the field.

